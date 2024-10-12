City of Pittsburgh sets date for fall yard debris collection

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh will hold its fall yard debris collection event soon.

The Department of Public Works Environmental Services has set the event for Nov. 2. City officials say the goal of this event is to reduce the amount of valuable natural resources that end up in landfills. The collected debris will be used to produce compost.

Residents are encouraged to set out yard debris like branches, leaves and grass on the curb before 6 a.m. on Nov. 2 for collection. Halloween pumpkins will also be accepted during this event.

There are several guidelines that residents must follow:

Yard debris must be placed at your typical trash/recycling pick-up spot before 6 a.m.

Yard debris must be placed in a brown paper bag and not weigh more than 35 pounds

Branches must be bundled with fiber natural twine or rope, while measuring 5 feet or less in length and less than 4 inches in diameter

Debris that doesn’t follow the guidelines won’t be collected. Items of waste, including plastic bags, glass, rocks, dirt or gravel, metal, plastic or wire won’t be collected either.

If you miss the yard debris collection, there are three places where you can drop debris off:

Hazelwood - 3rd Division of Public Works Location: 40 Melanchton Street Pittsburgh, PA 15207 Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (412) 422-6524

Location: 40 Melanchton Street Pittsburgh, PA 15207 Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (412) 422-6524 West End - 5th Division of Public Works 1330 Hassler St. Pittsburgh, PA 15220 (Off Herschel St. & Steuben St. near Herschel Park) Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (412) 937-3054

1330 Hassler St. Pittsburgh, PA 15220 (Off Herschel St. & Steuben St. near Herschel Park) Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (412) 937-3054 Homewood North - 2nd Division of Public Works 6814 Hamilton Ave (North Dallas Ave. at Hamilton Ave.) Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. (412) 665-3609

Click here to learn more about yard debris disposal services.

