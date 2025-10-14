City of Washington mayor asks witnesses of deadly downtown shooting to come forward

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The search continues for a murder suspect in the City of Washington. Police say the shooter killed a young man who recently graduated from Washington High School and left another man fighting for his life.

This happened early Saturday morning in an alley just off of North Main Street in the heart of downtown Washington.

City of Washington Mayor JoJo Burgess says there are witnesses to the murder of 20-year-old Julian Lassic, but they aren’t talking.

“I went and met with a family on Saturday and watched a family broken because they’re not having a meal with someone who is not coming home,” Mayor Burgess tells Channel 11.

Mayor Burgess says he held Julian Lassic’s grandmother and let her cry in his arms. Lassic lived in Canonsburg. He graduated from Washington High School in 2024 and just welcomed a baby boy into the world. Another man, in his early 30s, was critically wounded.

Mayor Burgess says he’s frustrated that people who know something aren’t cooperating.

“You have people who watched what happened, saw what happened, and they’re saying ‘go solve this case,’ but you’re not giving us any help to do that,” Mayor Burgess added.

A neighbor who lives along North Main Street said Lassic had his whole life ahead of him.

“His life was just beginning,” she said.

She said she’s also praying for the families of both victims, especially Lassic’s little boy.

“Hang on tight to mommy,” she said. “Hang on tight to mommy.”

Police set up an anonymous tip line for this case at 724-223-4108.

You don’t have to talk to the police or tell them who you are; you just leave an anonymous message with the information you have.

