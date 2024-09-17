Clairton to rename high school stadium after Tyler Boyd

CLAIRTON, Pa. — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

To go along with renovations that are set to begin at Neil C. Brown Stadium in the City of Clairton, it will be undergoing a name change as well. It will soon be named after legendary Clairton Bear and current NFL wide receiver: Tyler Boyd Stadium.

Boyd starred for Clairton football from 2009-12, leading his team to a 63-1 record in that span, along with winning four straight WPIAL and PIAA Class 1A titles. He then went on to play three seasons for the Pitt Panthers and has embarked on a nine-year NFL career.

“When you talk about football, most stadiums are named after probably one of the best players that ever played or one of the best coaches that ever coached. You could put Tyler in that category for everything that he did at both the high school and college level in the same state. He’s in his ninth year in the NFL,” longtime Clairton head coach Wayne Wade told Pittsburgh Sports Now.

