Clark Howard: Increasing use of AI voices in customer service could harm consumer trust

The next time you receive a call from your doctor’s office or a business, it might be an AI voice on the other end.

Consumer advisor Clark Howard warns that the increasing use of AI voices in customer service could harm consumer trust.

“I believe that the businesses that are going to have the most loyal customers are the ones that, when a customer has a problem and they call your business, they actually get to talk to a human,” said Clark Howard.

Howard expressed frustration with the common experience of calling a business and only reaching a computer or chatbot, making it difficult to speak to a human representative.

He also raised concerns about the potential for scams, questioning how consumers can be sure that a call from a robot is legitimate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group