Clouds roll in Monday with temperatures reaching into 80s

PITTSBURGH — We will start the week dry, but there will be more clouds than we’ve seen the last couple of days with some clouds streaming in during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s on Monday.

Clouds will thicken up Monday night into Tuesday with an uptick in humidity as well.

A storm system developing into a tropical storm will bring rain showers that will arrive out of the south by the afternoon and evening hours Tuesday. Rain showers will stick around on and off in our area through Thursday morning.

