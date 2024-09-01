Local

Cloudy morning to clear into sunny, comfortable day

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

WPXI - Pittsburgh Skyline WPXI - Pittsburgh Skyline Cloudy conditions

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Lingering areas of drizzle continue this morning, but that, along with the low clouds, should exit by mid to late morning. We’ll see a good bit of sunshine this afternoon, and other than a spotty shower south of Pittsburgh, most of us will stay dry.

You’ll notice a gradual decrease in humidity throughout the day but a much bigger drop tonight as a secondary push of drier air moves in. Overnight lows will dip into the mid and upper 50s for much of the area, with sunshine and cooler-than-average weather lasting into Labor Day and Tuesday.

Temperatures will moderate for mid-week, with highs back into the low 80s, but that warm-up will be short-lived as unsettled and cooler weather arrives again next weekend. No big heat on the horizon!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Steelers sign Super Bowl champion wide receiver
  • Man dead, 2 other people injured in Pittsburgh shooting; police looking for suspect
  • Over 100 people displaced from senior high-rise after transformer fire
  • VIDEO: Over 100 people displaced from senior high-rise after transformer fire in Penn Hills
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read