Cloudy morning to clear into sunny, comfortable day

PITTSBURGH — Lingering areas of drizzle continue this morning, but that, along with the low clouds, should exit by mid to late morning. We’ll see a good bit of sunshine this afternoon, and other than a spotty shower south of Pittsburgh, most of us will stay dry.

You’ll notice a gradual decrease in humidity throughout the day but a much bigger drop tonight as a secondary push of drier air moves in. Overnight lows will dip into the mid and upper 50s for much of the area, with sunshine and cooler-than-average weather lasting into Labor Day and Tuesday.

Temperatures will moderate for mid-week, with highs back into the low 80s, but that warm-up will be short-lived as unsettled and cooler weather arrives again next weekend. No big heat on the horizon!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group