Coca-Cola named official in-arena beverage for PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh Penguins games

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Those attending events at PPG Paints Arena may get a taste for something new.

ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages, the local bottler and distributor of Coca–Cola in the area, is the new official in-arena beverage provider at PPG Paints Arena and the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced Thursday.

Coke products, including Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Sprite and Seagram’s will be sold exclusively sold at the venue, plus other popular beverages like Minute Maid Lemonade, Gold Peak and Fanta Orange.

“The Penguins are thrilled to enter into a new partnership with Coca-Cola and offer our fans and guests of PPG Paints Arena a wide variety of Coke beverages,” said Penguins President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin. “The addition of Coca-Cola products strongly complements our wide array of food and beverage offerings while enhancing our goal to provide the best overall fan experience in sports.”

The 200s-level of the concourse will be re-named in honor of the partnership. There will also be Coca-Cola themed in-game activations, retail promotions, fan giveaways, a shared commitment to sustainability and several community initiatives.

“We are excited to partner with the Pittsburgh Penguins as they welcome the portfolio of Coca-Cola Beverages to PPG Paints Arena,” said Jim Dinderman, Chief Operating Officer of ABARTA Coca-Cola Beverages. “Additionally, we are excited to build a collaborative relationship, enhance community initiatives, and create elevated and exciting programming for the arena and fans in Pittsburgh.”

Coca-Cola and the Pittsburgh Penguins will collaborate on sustainability goals and investments, including those around the Coca-Cola system’s vision of a “World Without Waste.”

Additional promotions and community programs will be shared throughout the upcoming season, the team said.

