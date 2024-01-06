Local

‘Code Blue’ in Allegheny County, City of Pittsburgh extended through Saturday night

'Code Blue' in Allegheny County, City of Pittsburgh extended through Saturday night

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Code Blue Action in Allegheny County and the City of Pittsburgh that went into effect on Thursday night has been extended through Saturday night.

The Code Blue began at 7 p.m. Thursday, continued into Friday night and now will last through Saturday night.

A Code Blue is declared when the air temperature is forecast by the National Weather Service to fall below 26 degrees between 4 p.m. and 8 a.m., according to a release from the county.

During a Code Blue event:

  • Unsheltered individuals will be directed to present for shelter at Second Avenue Commons (700 Second Avenue, Downtown).
  • All DHS shelters serving persons experiencing homelessness will remain open to shelter guests 24 hours per day, while air temperatures remain below 26 degrees Fahrenheit. The county will send another announcement when the Code Blue Action ends.
  • If the existing systems are at capacity, people will be transported to the severe weather emergency shelter.
  • The City of Pittsburgh has identified Ammon Recreation Center (2217 Bedford Ave, Pittsburgh) for this use.

Outreach teams will focus their engagement on the homeless community and offer services and support.

Warming locations will open throughout the City of Pittsburgh if the temperature drops below 20 F.

