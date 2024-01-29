‘Code Blue’ in effect for Allegheny County, City of Pittsburgh Monday night due to flooding

PITTSBURGH — Code Blue Action will be in effect in Allegheny County and the City of Pittsburgh starting on Monday night because of flooding.

The Code Blue will be in effect starting at 7 p.m. Monday and continues into Wednesday morning.

Typically, a Code Blue is declared when air temperature is forecast by the National Weather Service to fall below 26 degrees between 4 p.m. and 8 a.m. But, Allegheny County officials say it can also be enacted when the City of Pittsburgh’s Office of Emergency Management activates the Emergency Operations Center in response to severe weather conditions, such as flooding.

During a Code Blue event:

Unsheltered individuals will be directed to present for shelter at Second Avenue Commons (700 Second Avenue, Downtown).

All DHS shelters serving persons experiencing homelessness will remain open to shelter guests 24 hours per day, while air temperatures remain below 26 degrees Fahrenheit. The county will send another announcement when the Code Blue Action ends.

If the existing systems are at capacity, people will be transported to the severe weather emergency shelter. The City of Pittsburgh has identified Ammon Recreation Center (2217 Bedford Ave, Pittsburgh) for this use.

Outreach teams will focus their engagement on the homeless community and offer services and support.

