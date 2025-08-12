Code red heat advisory activated for Allegheny County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A code red heat advisory has been announced for Allegheny County on Tuesday.
According to the Allegheny County Department of Human Services, the advisory was announced due to the forecasted weather that could be dangerous for vulnerable residents.
The advisory could be extended as updated forecasts become available.
There will be cooling centers open all across the county. Here is a list of the centers that will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday:
- Elizabeth Seton Center 1900 Pioneer Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15226
- LifeSpan - Clairton 530 Miller Ave Clairton, PA 15025
- LifeSpan - Mon Valley Olympia Park Shopping Center 4313 Walnut Street McKeesport, PA 15132
- NAMS - Sharpsburg 209 13th Street Pittsburgh, PA 15215
- NAMS - Tarentum 704 Second Avenue, Suite 100-B Tarentum, PA 15084
- Plum Community Center 499 Center-New Texas Road Pittsburgh, PA 15239
- CitiParks - Beechview Center 1555 Broadway Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15216
- CitiParks - South Side 12th and Bingham Streets Pittsburgh, PA 15203
- CitiParks - Greenfield 745 Greenfield Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15217
- CitiParks - Homewood 7321 Frankstown Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15208
- CitiParks - Sheraden Center 720 Sherwood Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15204
For updates and heat safety tips you can follow Allegheny County on social media.
