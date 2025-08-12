Code red heat advisory activated for Allegheny County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A code red heat advisory has been announced for Allegheny County on Tuesday.

According to the Allegheny County Department of Human Services, the advisory was announced due to the forecasted weather that could be dangerous for vulnerable residents.

The advisory could be extended as updated forecasts become available.

There will be cooling centers open all across the county. Here is a list of the centers that will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday:

Elizabeth Seton Center 1900 Pioneer Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15226

1900 Pioneer Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15226 LifeSpan - Clairton 530 Miller Ave Clairton, PA 15025

530 Miller Ave Clairton, PA 15025 LifeSpan - Mon Valley Olympia Park Shopping Center 4313 Walnut Street McKeesport, PA 15132

Olympia Park Shopping Center 4313 Walnut Street McKeesport, PA 15132 NAMS - Sharpsburg 209 13th Street Pittsburgh, PA 15215

209 13th Street Pittsburgh, PA 15215 NAMS - Tarentum 704 Second Avenue, Suite 100-B Tarentum, PA 15084

704 Second Avenue, Suite 100-B Tarentum, PA 15084 Plum Community Center 499 Center-New Texas Road Pittsburgh, PA 15239

499 Center-New Texas Road Pittsburgh, PA 15239 CitiParks - Beechview Center 1555 Broadway Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15216

1555 Broadway Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15216 CitiParks - South Side 12th and Bingham Streets Pittsburgh, PA 15203

12th and Bingham Streets Pittsburgh, PA 15203 CitiParks - Greenfield 745 Greenfield Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15217

745 Greenfield Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15217 CitiParks - Homewood 7321 Frankstown Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15208

7321 Frankstown Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15208 CitiParks - Sheraden Center 720 Sherwood Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15204

For updates and heat safety tips you can follow Allegheny County on social media.

