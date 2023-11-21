Cold Case: $5,000 reward offered for information on 2008 murder of 82-year-old Greene County man

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that would help solve the murder of a Greene County man in 2008.

On Nov. 21, 2008, Pennsylvania State Police responded to 1314 North Liberty Street in Franklin Township for reports of a house fire with one person dead inside.

Noble Wine, 82, was found shot to death inside the home. Police said initially investigators thought that Wine may have died from smoke inhalation, but then they discovered he was shot.

An autopsy determined Wine died from the gunshot and not the fire.

The state police fire marshal determined the fire also had been intentionally set.

Any persons with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the PSP Waynesburg Station at 724-627-6151 and speak to Trooper Bell or you can contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. If you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person, call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or click here to submit information online.

