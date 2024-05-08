Comedian, actor Martin Lawrence stopping in Pittsburgh on ‘Y’all Know What It Is!’ tour

PITTSBURGH — Actor and comedian Martin Lawrence will be bringing his “Y’all Know What It Is!” comedy tour to Pittsburgh this summer.

Lawrence will be coming to PPG Paints Arena on Aug. 2.

The tour, which is the first one Lawrence has embarked on since 2016, will be hitting 40 cities across the country. It’s set to launch soon after the release of the Bad Boys: Ride or Die feature film, co-starring Will Smith, on June 7.

Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster. They go on sale on May 17 at 10 a.m.

