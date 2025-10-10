Comfortable fall weather over the weekend; many areas to see peak fall colors

PITTSBURGH — Great fall weather continues as we head into the weekend, so enjoy some time outdoors. Temperatures will climb back near 70 by Saturday afternoon, perfect for a visit to one of the many fall festivals. Many areas are also starting to see some leaf color change, but peak color is still a few weeks away.

Clouds will increase through the day ahead of a weak system that may bring a few isolated showers to the area on Sunday. Right now, the best chance for a few showers on Sunday will be north and east of Pittsburgh, but most areas will stay dry. Count yourself lucky if you do see rain, as most of our area is still battling dry conditions or moderate drought.

Dry weather returns Monday with a brief warm-up expected into Tuesday. Most of next week looks dry with another cool down coming for the second half of the week.

