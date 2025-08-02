Comfortable stretch of mornings continues; afternoon to warm up

PITTSBURGH — Make some outdoor plans!

Our comfortable stretch of mornings continues with most neighborhoods in the 50s. It will turn a little warmer this afternoon, but just a bit closer to average, while humidity levels stay nice and low.

With calmer winds tonight, we may see more areas dip closer to 50 degrees. The slight warming trend continues into Sunday with highs solidly back into the low 80s.

Quiet weather and low humidity look to last into much of next week. An incoming trough, or dip in the jet stream, will bring us more clouds by mid-week, but with most showers looking to stay south of our area.

