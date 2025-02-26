Commonplace Coffee names first CEO in 20 years of operation

PITTSBURGH — Over 20 years after being founded, Commonplace Coffee has named its first-ever CEO, Pittsburgh native Alisa Paul.

“I am incredibly excited to join the Commonplace Coffee team and help steward the continued growth of this organization and its leadership,” Paul said in a prepared statement. “I have always been passionate about removing barriers to allow companies and the people that power them to thrive. There are so many things that energize me about Commonplace, our focus on hospitality, building community and, of course, exceptional coffee.”

Paul previously spent nearly 11 years at nonprofit workforce development organization Year Up United, serving in various leadership roles including chief of staff. In between Year Up United and Commonplace, she has worked as head of strategy and analytics for Wayfair’s Creative Group and as an executive-in-residence at UPMC Enterprises, the health system’s venture capital division.

Commonplace has expanded over the years, now operating seven locations. It operates two in Indiana, Pennsylvania, one of which is its flagship location, and five others in Pittsburgh. Also in the city are a roastery and the company’s headquarters.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group