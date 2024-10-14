Community College of Beaver County student flying supplies to Hurricane Helene victims

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A Community College of Beaver County student and her family are flying supplies to Hurricane Helene victims.

Meredith Cote is organizing a volunteer effort to collect supplies for those in Eastern Tennessee and North Carolina affected by the storm. She and her family are flying their plane to deliver the supplies, CCBC said.

“We’re taking any donations that don’t include water or canned foods (due to weight) for a while. We’re planning on doing a few trips back and forth for the next few weekends. And yes, I will be flying the plane,” said Cote.

Cote was born in Knoxville and has a connection to the area.

“When I heard about how greatly people were affected by the storms caused by Hurricane Helene, I felt I needed to do something to help them. With access to our family airplane and my private pilot’s license, I knew I could give away some of my time and drop off supplies,” Cote said.

If you would like to donate, you can at the following locations:

CCBC Aviation Sciences Center Student Lounge

Cessna Drive, Beaver Falls, PA 15010

Beaver County Airport Main Terminal

15 Piper Street, Beaver Falls, PA 15010

Air Heritage Aviation Museum

35 Piper Street, Beaver Falls, PA 15010

©2024 Cox Media Group