Community holds vigil for high school students killed in crash in Westmoreland County

SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Lanterns lit up the Westmoreland County sky on Friday.

A memorial for the four Yough Senior High School Students who were killed in a crash last week was held at the Crabapple Community Park Memorial Garden.

Families and friends reflected on the lives of Felicity Martini, Kylee Korber, Rocco Zugai and Brady Hunker.

They shared hugs, tears and prayers at the candlelight vigil.

“It was a beautiful service. These kids meant everything to our community, and it is so hard because there is so much love here,” community member Melissa Cagioli said. “There is so much pain and we all gotta be there for each other.”

Saturday marks one week since the crash that claimed their lives. The car they were riding in slammed into a tree off Derr Road last and burst into flames.

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A spaghetti dinner fundraiser is planned for next month at the Lowber Volunteer Fire Company to support the victims’ families.

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