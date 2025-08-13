Community members rally to support families displaced after California Borough fire

CALIFORNIA, Pa. — Community members in California Borough are rallying around the families who were displaced in Saturday’s fire.

The fire on Liberty Street left six homes damaged — three destroyed, three partially — and four families, including several with young children, without a home. No one was hurt.

On Wednesday, they had to stop accepting clothing donations after receiving more than they ever imagined.

Local substitute teacher Julie Betts was on vacation when she got the devastating news in a text message.

“I hate to tell you this in a text, but your house is burning,” Betts recalled of the message.

Within days, the community stepped up. Jeff Christner, a relative of one of the victims, asked for help.

“If anyone has any clothes, household items or toiletries, we are asking people to message either me or my wife, and we’re going to arrange pick-ups and make sure it gets to them in a timely fashion,” Christner said.

The response was overwhelming. Donations filled the local volunteer fire department, and firefighters moved items to the elementary school library, where every table and corner was taken — and this was after the first batch had already been delivered to the families.

“It was bad, traumatic, but everyone is rallying. The community is wonderful,” Betts said.

Even without a home, Betts has been helping deliver supplies to other families.

“I’ve gone to one family twice, and I have stuff to take again to them,” she said.

Betts says the support from her coworkers and the community has been invaluable.

“The teachers have all reached out. ‘What do you need, Julie?’ Thing is, you don’t know. I don’t know what I need because I don’t have a place to live right now,” she said.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation, but amid the ruins, the outpouring of support is a powerful reminder of how quickly a close-knit community can come together in a time of need.

Community members can still contribute food, toiletries and gift cards to help the displaced families. However, they are no longer accepting clothing.

