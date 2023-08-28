Community mourns barbershop owner fatally shot in Clairton

When you look at the pictures of Vic Musgrove, you can see his passion.

“I think the older that Vic got, he understood the challenges that we have in our community, and he wanted to do whatever he could to give back,” Vernard Alexander said.

Alexander shares stories of his friend of free haircuts, back-to-school backpack giveaways for the kids and hiring second-chance employees, but that’s all gone.

“I was shocked, just absolutely shocked. Still shocked, mad, frustrated, hurt at the same time. I’m getting married in less than two weeks and him and Nakia were supposed to get married the same day as well,” Alexander said.

A wreath now marks the spot where Musgrove lost his life on Miller Avenue in Clairton. County Police told Channel 11 he was shot in his car Friday before it traveled down the hill two blocks, striking a pole and tree.

Musgrove was in Clairton to support the youth, cheering Westinghouse on at the high school football game.

“Two powerhouse teams in the region,” Alexander said.

Despite this tragedy, Musgrove’s beloved barber shop will keep its doors open on Smithfield Street in his memory.

“It’s a big loss not just for one community but the entire region. He had a very diverse following: politicians, entrepreneurs, professional athletes, from children all the way up to adults would go for their haircuts even for the conversations,” Alexander said.

At this point, Allegheny County police do not have anyone in custody and no one is charged with this murder.

