Community rallying around daughter of veteran police officer diagnosed with aggressive cancer

Neighbors are rallying around a girl diagnosed with a rare cancer.

The Union Township Police Department shared a fundraiser created to help the 7-year-old daughter of Officer Joshua Covert, Angelica, who was recently diagnosed with a rare and aggressive pediatric brain tumor.

“Officer Joshua Covert has faithfully served for over 15 years as a police officer with dedication, professionalism, and compassion. Now, his family needs our help,” the department said.

The fundraiser will help the Covert family with medical expenses, travel, lodging and transportation, and other costs as they focus on their daughter.

“Kira and Josh have always been there for others with open hearts and unwavering love. Now it’s our turn to stand beside them and remind them they are not facing this alone. Thank you for helping us lift this incredible family up as they fight for Angelica,” the fundraiser says.

Click here if you would like to donate.

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