Man with 7 outstanding warrants arrested in Etna

ETNA, Pa. — An Etna man with several outstanding warrants out for his arrest was taken into custody on Tuesday.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said Robert Gizler, 31, has been a fugitive since February when six bench warrants were issued for probation violations in cases involving theft and receiving stolen property. He also has an active warrant issued by the Allegheny Valley Police Department for allegedly burglarizing a home in Springdale earlier this year.

After checking multiple homes over the last several weeks, detectives from the sheriff’s office developed information that Gizler was inside a home on Cherry Street in Etna. They surrounded the home and then confirmed Gizler was inside. Detectives entered and took Gizler into custody.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

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