Community resource event in Pittsburgh aims to ‘leave no veteran behind’

PITTSBURGH — A community resource event on Saturday aimed to help homeless veterans and those in need in Pittsburgh.

Disabled American Veterans and Pittsburgh-based organization Shepherd’s Heart partnered to host “Stand Down.”

Held at Shepherd’s Heart’s home along Pride Street, the event was designed to provide a one-stop shop, connecting veterans with services.

“We want to help our fellow brothers and sisters who may be in need today and those in the future,” Therone Wade White, director of veterans services for Shepherd’s Heart, said. “That’s the whole point is that we leave no veteran behind.”

The event also featured on-site medical support, free meals and a food bank.

“It’s always important to reach out to our veterans,” Amber Borders, commander of DAV Chapter 76, said. "Sometimes they feel lost and forgotten, that there’s nobody there for them. ... That’s why it’s important to have resource fairs like this because they know other veterans are going to be here; they’re going to understand their situation, where other places might not."

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