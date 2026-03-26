Community support pours in for beloved Fayette County tavern ravaged by fire

SOUTH CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Caution tape and no trespassing signs now line Fox’s Tavern after a fire started in the restaurant overnight. Channel 11 spoke with neighbors who said that, to the community, the tavern was more than just a restaurant.

“I just shook my head and said, ‘That’s a shame, ‘” said Ted Shal, who grew up going to the tavern.

“This is crazy what happened. It’s wild,” said Isreal Shroyer, who visited the tavern every day.

That’s the reaction from the South Connellsville community after the beloved family-owned tavern went up in flames early Thursday morning.

“It’s a shame,” said Shal, who’s been coming to the restaurant since he was 10-years-old. “It was a good place, good people, good establishment. Everybody had a good time here, and we are going to miss it.”

According to the South Connellsville fire chief, a 911 caller heard a loud pop and saw smoke coming from Fox’s Tavern around 3 a.m. When crews arrived, the restaurant was in flames.

Drone 11 now shows the damage hours later. You can see the roof caved in, and the building blocked off by caution tape.

The fire chief said a preliminary report found the fire started in the back of the kitchen. While no one was hurt, neighbors say the town is grieving the loss.

“This was a great place to come to. Everybody comes here, and to see it like this is terrible,” Shroyer said.

Channel 11 saw several cars slow down to take a look at the damage. Some people even pulled over to share their stories.

“I grew up probably five blocks that way on that street down there. I used to walk down here,” Shal said. “It was a hometown favorite.”

On Facebook, leaders of several local organizations, as well as owners of restaurants and shops, expressed their support for the family-owned tavern.

Neighbors told Channel 11 the Fox family sponsored youth baseball and football teams and donated money to several extra-curricular events at the school.

Now, Coffee at Crawford is collecting baskets for a raffle set for Wednesday. All proceeds will go toward the Fox family.

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