Congressman Chris Deluzio casts his vote amidst his re-election campaign

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Congressman Chris Deluzio voted Sunday afternoon amidst his re-election campaign.

He is a Democrat who represents Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District which includes Beaver County and the North Hills.

Deluzio said he hopes his vote will support democracy.

“This is a big election. not just for my race in Congress, but for this country of ours and what our future looks like. I spend time representing Democrats, Republicans, Independents -- people love this country, they want our democracy to succeed, that’s what I’m voting for,” Deluzio said.

His ballot was dropped off at the North Park Ice Rink, one of Allegheny County’s sites for ballot dropoffs or over-the-counter voting.

