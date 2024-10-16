Here’s where you can request, return a mail-in ballot in Allegheny County ahead of Election Day

PITTSBURGH — November’s General Election is quickly approaching, with former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaigns making several stops to the Pittsburgh area to spread their messages and earn your vote.

If you’re registered to vote in Allegheny County, the Board of Elections just announced plans to make your voting more accessible.

The Board of Elections approved plans Tuesday to staff ballot return sites and satellite offices before Election Day.

Voters can return their mail-in ballots to the ballot return sites, as well as get replacements for ballots with errors or envelopes that have been misplaced.

The satellite election offices can be used to register to vote. Voters can also request a mail-in ballot, complete it and return it all on the spot.

The following locations will serve as ballot return sites:

Allegheny County Emergency Services Building, 150 Hookstown Grade Road, Coraopolis, 15108

Avalon Public Library, 317 S. Home Avenue, Pittsburgh 15202

Boyce Park Four Seasons Lodge, 901 Centerview Drive, Plum 15239

Carnegie Public Library – Squirrel Hill, 5801 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15217

Community College of Allegheny County - Homewood, 701 N. Homewood Avenue, Pittsburgh 15208

Dormont Pool, 1801 Dormont Avenue, Pittsburgh 15216

Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank, 1 N. Linden Street, Duquesne 15110

North Park Ice Rink, 1200 Pearce Mill Road, Wexford 15090

South Park Ice Rink, 30 Corrigan Drive, Bethel Park 15102

All locations will be open Oct. 29 through Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. as well as Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following locations will serve as satellite election offices:

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall - Auditorium, 4141 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15213

Community College of Allegheny County - Homewood, 701 N. Homewood Avenue, Pittsburgh 15208

North Park Ice Rink,1200 Pearce Mill Road, Wexford 15090

South Park Ice Rink, 30 Corrigan Drive, Bethel Park 15102

County Office Building, 542 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh 15219

Soldiers and Sailors will be open Oct. 15, 16 and 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All other locations will be open Oct. 19, 20 and 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

