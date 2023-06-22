Construction underway on development in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — Construction is underway on The Crossing in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

It’s on the corner of Fifth and Hamilton Avenues, bordering Larimer.

Jamison Combs, with development company Brandywine Communities, says the project is giving the space a needed facelift.

“It’s overdue for redevelopment and we’re literally taking what used to be really a rundown site that was an eyesore in the community and developing it into something great,” Combs said.

The new development is bringing three new businesses to the neighborhood: Pizza Hut, PetWellClinic, and First National Bank, while also bringing new jobs to the area.

“We see it as a great opportunity to open doors for people,” said Combs. “We’re creating jobs in the construction process, but also with the three companies we have moving in here knowing that they’re going to create new jobs and provide growth for folks that live right here.”

According to Combs, the development could be completed as early as this fall.

“Our mission is to make a difference in communities,” Combs said. “We really say building, bridging, and binding communities, and this location gives us the chance to do that.”

Combs says all three companies jumped at the opportunity to bring their business to Homewood, recognizing the need for more developments like this one.

“We’ve really heard from local leaders and neighborhood leaders that this area is typically underserved by area banks, so we’re excited that First National Bank has joined us as one of the partners in the project,” Combs said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group