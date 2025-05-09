Cool Friday temperatures will become chilly overnight; frost possible in some areas

PITTSBURGH — Keep the hoodies and long sleeves handy today as temperatures struggle just to get out of the 50s this afternoon. We’ll see gradual clearing throughout the day, but that will set us up for a chilly night tonight.

Most areas will dip into the upper 30s, but some frost is expected, especially for areas north and east of Pittsburgh, where lows could dip into the mid-30s. The deeper valleys are most vulnerable as winds there could go calm...a key ingredient for frost formation.

Once we get past Saturday morning, the rest of the weekend looks fantastic with plentiful sunshine, comfortable air and generally light winds. The pick of the weekend will be Sunday for mom as highs push into the upper 70s. Next week will be warm and unsettled at times, with a couple days of summer-like conditions possible toward the end of the week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group