Couple accused of abandoning puppy after eviction in Westmoreland County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Westmoreland County couple is facing charges on accusations that they left behind a puppy after being evicted.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, Penn Township police responded to a home on Route 130 back in January because a landlord requested a welfare check.

The landlord was reportedly concerned about heavy flooding coming from inside the townhome and alleged the previous tenants had changed the locks after being evicted.

Once inside the home, the DA’s office says officers found “heavy flooding” that caused the ceiling drywall to collapse. The source was determined to be a sink in the upstairs bathroom that was “intentionally clogged to cause further damage.”

Officers also found a dog in that bathroom, which didn’t have access to food or a water bowl.

The DA’s office says officers learned Michael Albright and Heather Dunlap were the previous tenants of the townhome and the owners of the puppy. When questioned, Dunlap reportedly told officers she hadn’t fed the puppy in 48 hours because she couldn’t afford dog food.

Both Albright and Dunlap are facing animal cruelty and neglect charges. Albright is also facing criminal mischief charges because he’s accused of intentionally causing the flooding.

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