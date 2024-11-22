Couple inside Clairton home at time of explosion share their story with Channel 11

CLAIRTON, Pa. — New video obtained by Channel 11 shows the moment a home in Clairton exploded late Thursday night.

Ben Livingston and Stephanie McMurray were inside during the blast. They both made it out alive.

>> Apartment explodes in Clairton, residents smelled gas odor beforehand

Livingston told Channel 11 he reported a gas odor as early as Tuesday.

“I called the landlord. I called the gas company. They did nothing. They just plainly fixed something up here, but the gas smell was here. I mean, it was toxic,” Livingston said.

On 11 News at 5, see the new video and learn how the gas company is responding.

