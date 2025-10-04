Court records describe shooting near Robinson Township motel that left manager dead, woman injured

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Court records are giving insight into Friday’s deadly shooting near a Robinson Township motel.

The shooting along Steubenville Pike left the motel’s manager dead and a woman in critical condition. Officials say the shooting led to a later officer-involved shooting in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood.

Police have charged Stanley West, 38, with criminal homicide, attempted homicide and recklessly endangering another person in connection with the Robinson Township incident.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called around 1 p.m. to a business in the 4400 block of Steubenville Pike for reports of a person bleeding in a vehicle with a child.

Shortly after, police received another call for a man with a gunshot wound at the Pittsburgh Motel in the 4200 block of Steubenville Pike.

The first victim, who Allegheny County police previously said was a woman, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Her child, who was in the rear of the vehicle during the shooting, was taken to the Robinson Township Police Department and cleared by medics, court records say.

Rakesh Ehagaban, 50, was found lying on the sidewalk outside the motel office, shot in the head, records say. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Ehagaban was the manager of the motel. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled his death a homicide.

Police say security camera footage shows the woman and her child in a black sedan trying to back out of the motel parking lot. The vehicle was parked next to a U-Haul van.

As the vehicle is backing out, a man can be seen at the front passenger door with the door open, records say. The vehicle begins to shift toward the parking lot exit when the driver’s window glass sprays outward into the parking lot at 12:59 p.m.

The vehicle then “zig zags” toward the exit with the man chasing, records say. It exits onto Steubenville Pike before pulling into the business for medical assistance.

Police say investigators later found a spent casing on the driver’s seat.

Police claim the man can be seen shooting into the black sedan the woman was driving. He then heads toward the motel office.

Ehagaban says ‘Are you alright bud?" as the man approaches him, records say. The man reportedly has a gun clearly visible and gets close to Ehagaban before shooting him in the head.

The man then walks off and drives away in the U-Haul, records say. A spent casing was later found near Ehagaban’s body.

Witnesses told police the man responsible for the shooting was staying in one of the motel units. Police used motel records to identify the suspect as West, and they confirmed his vehicle was in the parking lot, records say.

The suspected U-Haul was later found in the East Hills.

Allegheny County officials say Pittsburgh and county officers approached the vehicle. The suspect began firing at police, who returned fire.

The suspect was struck and taken to a hospital. He was last listed in critical condition.

A Pittsburgh detective was struck in the leg and was taken to a hospital. He was released on Saturday and was resting at home.

Two Pittsburgh officers and an Allegheny County officer involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, pending the investigation.

