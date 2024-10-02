Local

Cowboys could be without 3 key players when they face the Steelers Sunday

Brandin Cooks Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks (3) runs a pass route during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Arlington, Texas.

PITTSBURGH — The Dallas Cowboys could be without several key players when they face the Steelers on Sunday, according to reports.

ESPN reporter Todd Archer says wide receiver Brandin Cooks will be out this week, and potentially longer, due to an infection in his right knee following a procedure.

After the Cowboys defeated the Giants last Thursday, Cooks reportedly stayed in New York for this procedure.

The Cowboys will also be without defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday for a foot injury. They may also be without another defensive end, Micah Parsons, who has a high ankle sprain, although the Cowboys haven’t officially ruled him out yet.

The Cowboys are traveling to Pittsburgh on Sunday. You can watch the game on Channel 11.

