Crafton apartment building to receive $6M grant for needed upgrades

CRAFTON, Pa. — Old windows, old equipment, old carpet; you name it and if it’s at Crafton Towers, it’s outdated.

“It’s going to be a blessing to have all new windows in here,” resident Joe Cousineau said.

Residents are ecstatic after a huge announcement by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“Our seniors are the backbone of our community and they deserve safe comfortable affordable housing,” said Crafton Borough Manager Joe Price.

Crafton Towers will receive a $6 million grant from HUD to invest in preserving affordable housing. The money will be put into all new electrical and water systems, new windows and even a solar system. The goal is to reduce the carbon footprint as well as the costs of older buildings.

“Not only will these improvements drastically improve the conditions of the building, but they will save 30 percent of energy usage a year and we are going to generate 85 percent of the energy on-site with new solar panels,” said a member of Action Housing.

It comes as locally, the county is working on the same goal.

“We know it is much cheaper to invest in existing housing than it is to build from the ground up. Making these types of investments will make these spaces healthier but also reduce the overall energy and costs,” said County Executive Sara Innamorato.

