Crash on Brownsville Road in Brentwood damages 2 parked cars

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Sceneridge Avenue crash (Brentwood Volunteer Fire Company, Station 116 /Brentwood Volunteer Fire Company, Station 116)

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — A crash damaged two parked cars in Brentwood on Saturday.

The Brentwood Volunteer Fire Company, Station 116, on Facebook, said its crews responded to a crash on Brownsville Road and Sceneridge Avenue around 5 p.m. for a reported crash.

On scene, first responders found a vehicle crashed into two parked cars.

Photos posted by the department show one of the parked cars sustained significant rear-end damage.

First responders stayed at the scene to clean up fluid and debris until all the vehicles were removed from the road.

