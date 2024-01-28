Crash on Brownsville Road in Brentwood damages 2 parked cars

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — A crash damaged two parked cars in Brentwood on Saturday.

The Brentwood Volunteer Fire Company, Station 116, on Facebook, said its crews responded to a crash on Brownsville Road and Sceneridge Avenue around 5 p.m. for a reported crash.

On scene, first responders found a vehicle crashed into two parked cars.

Photos posted by the department show one of the parked cars sustained significant rear-end damage.

First responders stayed at the scene to clean up fluid and debris until all the vehicles were removed from the road.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group