Crash involving motorcycle closes part of Route 30 in Unity Township, officials say

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle crash has closed part of Route 30 in Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers confirm emergency crews are currently on scene for a crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash was reported at 6:21 p.m. at the intersection of Route 30 and Wimmerton Boulevard in Unity Township.

Officials say Route 30 is closed in both directions at the intersection.

The Dryridge Volunteer Fire Department on social media urged drivers to use alternate routes until further notice.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

