Crash shut downs portion of Mount Royal Boulevard; at least 1 person injured

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Mount Royal Boulevard Crash

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash has shut down a portion of Mount Royal Boulevard in Hampton Township.

Emergency crews are in the 3700 block of Mount Royal Boulevard near the GetGo.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said that at least one person was transported to a hospital from the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

