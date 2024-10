WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A crash shut down part of I-376 eastbound Saturday night.

PennDOT traffic cameras show a multi-car crash on I-376 eastbound between Exit 78A (US 30 East - Forest Hills) and Exit 78B: US 8 North - Wilkinsburg).

All lanes are closed as of 10:30 p.m. PennDOT shows the interstate is expected to reopen just before midnight.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group