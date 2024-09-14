Local

Crew of Pitt graduates in 911th Airlift Wing will conduct flyover for Backyard Brawl

Fans at Acrisure Stadium watch the second half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A crew of University of Pittsburgh graduates in the 911th Airlift Wing will conduct a flyover during Saturday’s Backyard Brawl.

Lt. Col. Chris Kurpiel, Maj. Ryan Swift, Maj. Richard Bell, Capt. Jason Mileham, 1st Lt. Jon Lierley, 1st Lt. Marjorie Schurr, Senior Master Sgt. Brian Babusci and Master Sgt. Jackie Kupetz will all be involved in the flight.

Those attending the game and neighbors should be prepared to see a low-flying aircraft and hear jet noise.

The C-17 jet will fly at no lower than 1,000 feet above the ground.

The Backyard Brawl between Pitt and West Virginia is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

