Crews battling early morning fire in Westmoreland County

EAST HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a fire in Westmoreland County.

A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 that a fire was reported just after 6 a.m. in the 300 block of Holiday Court in East Huntingdon Township.

A photo shared with Channel 11 shows thick smoke coming from the structure.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story when more information is available.

