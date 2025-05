PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews have controlled a structure fire in the East Hills neighborhood.

Allegheny County 911 officials say the call came in at 11:31 p.m. for a fire at 620 Karl St.

Channel 11 spoke with the homeowner, who says no one was home when the first started.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group