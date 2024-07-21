Crews put out fire at home being renovated in Allegheny County

KILBUCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — First responders put out a fire at a home under renovation in Allegheny County on Friday.

The Emsworth Volunteer Fire Company says crews were called out to Thornridge Road in Kilbuck Township around noon for reports of smoke coming from a house.

Arriving firefighters found smoke coming from the back of the home and requested Duquesne Light to respond because of the chance it was an electrical fire.

Photos shared by the department show fire damage near an electrical box inside and outside of the home.

Crews were able to contain the fire in the area where it started.

The fire is under investigation by the Allegheny County Fire Marshal.





