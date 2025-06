CHURCHILL, Pa. — Emergency crews are on scene for a fire in Churchill.

Allegheny County 911 officials say the call came in at 10:16 a.m. for a fire in the 3800 block of Burnaby Drive.

A second alarm went out at 10:22 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

