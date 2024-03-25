Squirrel Hill South high-rise evacuated due to fire

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Squirrel Hill South.

First responders responded to Murray Towers at 4:44 p.m. Monday.

Our crew was in the area when they noticed smoke coming from the building.

The fire started in a bedroom on the sixth floor. Residents were evacuated from the building.

No injuries have been reported.

