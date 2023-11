RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a large brush fire in Reserve Township on Tuesday.

PHOTOS: Flames, heavy smoke seen from large brush fire in Reserve Township

The fire broke out just before 5 p.m.

Chopper 11 could see flames and smoke coming from the valley between Mount Troy and Hoffman roads.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group