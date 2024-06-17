Local

Crews respond to shooting in Harrison Township

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
police lights

Crews respond to shooting in Harrison Township (Adobe Stock )

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Harrison Township.

According to police, the shooting happened in Sheldon Park Apartments.

Police are advising neighbors to stay in their homes and avoid the area.

The situation is “active and developing” according to police.

We’re working to learn if anyone was hurt.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Woman charged with killing baby in Shadyside, injuring his twin
  • At least 7 people injured in crash in North Versailles
  • VIN-cloning scam on the rise
  • VIDEO: Pittsburghers prepare to beat the heat this week
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read