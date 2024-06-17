Crews respond to shooting in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Harrison Township.

According to police, the shooting happened in Sheldon Park Apartments.

Police are advising neighbors to stay in their homes and avoid the area.

The situation is “active and developing” according to police.

We’re working to learn if anyone was hurt.

