Fire on Jefferson Hospital roof prompts large emergency response

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Crews responding to fire at Jefferson Regional Medical Center

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A fire on the roof of Jefferson Hospital prompted a large emergency response Tuesday.

PHOTOS: Fire on Jefferson Hospital roof prompts large emergency response

Allegheny County 911 said crews were called to Coal Valley Road at around 11:30 a.m.

Allegheny Health Network officials said there was a small construction fire on the roof of the hospital, causing smoke to enter the upper floors through the air handling system.

Patient care was not affected, according to officials. As a precautionary measure, the hospital is diverting patients from its emergency department temporarily.

Patients were not evacuated, officials said. A mass casualty incident was declared to bring additional EMS resources in case evacuations were needed.

All patients and staff are safe, and affected floors of the hospital are being ventilated to clear any remaining smoke.

