Crews responding to water main break in Mount Lebanon

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — Crews are responding to a water main break in Mount Lebanon.

Just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday Mt. Lebanon Police said the water main break was happening on Cochran Road.

Cochran Road is closed between Beverly Road and Bower Hill Road.

This is the second water main break in this area this month.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area on their commute home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

