Crunch-time begins for Steelers who prepare to face their second divisional rival in just days

A day after beating the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers are back to work, game planning for another division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers do not have a lot of time before their next game.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin is turning the page quickly after the first AFC North win of the season.

The Steelers are diving into the short work week ahead as they prepare to face their second divisional foe in the span of five days. All eyes now shift to Thursday night’s matchup with the Bengals.

Cincinnati is 0-4 since they lost Joe Burrow back in Week 2.

Under head coach Mike Tomlin, it’s no secret the Steelers have struggled on Thursday Night Football on the road against divisional opponents.

Tomlin is 0-6 in those games.

When asked about those struggles, he noted he’s only concerned about this year’s team.

“We love going into hostile environments. We love the visual play. We certainly love, respect, and appreciate being a part of prime-time football and being able to showcase our talents to the football world. So, to appreciate that and respect that is one thing, to be prepared for it and to bring it to fruition is another,” Tomlin said.

They know the work they have ahead of them in the next 3 days and they’re ready for the primetime lights.

