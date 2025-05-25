Cruz clutch again, Keller’s gem doesn’t go to waste in Pirates’ win over Brewers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

In search of his first win since his first start of the season, Mitch Keller held the Milwaukee Brewers to one run in 6.0 innings.

Though he received a no-decision, Oneil Cruz again came up clutch to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 2-1 win at PNC Park on Saturday.

The Pirates (19-34) struck against Quinn Priester in the bottom of the first inning when Spencer Horwitz doubled home Bryan Reynolds with two outs.

The Brewers (25-28) quickly answered in the top of the second on Caleb Durbin’s RBI single up the middle.

After Durbin’s RBI, Keller held the Brewers scoreless over the rest of his outing, thanks in part to seven strikeouts — the second-most he’s had in a start this season.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group