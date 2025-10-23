Current temperatures mark coldest stretch of days in late October since 2018

PITTSBURGH — It’s the second consecutive day that our high temperature struggled to get out of the 40s and this chilly weather will have some staying power into next week.

When factoring in the last few days and our forecast highs through the end of October, we will have seen an average high temperature of around 55 degrees during this stretch. The last time we had a stretch of cooler highs in late October was back in 2018 (around 52°).

In addition to the chill, an area of slow-moving low pressure could affect our weather as we get closer to Halloween. The jury is still out on exactly how close it gets to us, but at the very least...we could see some damp weather for the middle of next week and potentially lingering into Halloween.

What is more certain is that another blast of cold air will be felt behind that system as we head into early November. By then, high temperatures may be stuck in the 40s and if the winds are favorable, we may see our first flakes of the season.

There are still a lot of changes to look out for, but be ready for more winter-like air as we flip into the new month!

