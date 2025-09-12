Woman accused of killing foster daughter moved to separate prison away from wife also facing charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman accused of killing her foster daughter has been moved to a different jail.

Kourtney Malinda Eutsey, 31, is facing charges after police say she and her wife, Sarah Ann Shipley, 35, murdered their foster daughter, 9-year-old Renesmay Eutsey.

According to court documents, Kourtney Eutsey was taken to the Fayette County Jail on Sept. 4. That was after, police say, she led state troopers to Renesmay’s body in a river in Westmoreland County hours after the child was reported missing.

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele told Channel 11 that Eutsey was under protective custody after receiving numerous threats.

Shipley, also facing a homicide charge, was taken to the Fayette County Prison on Wednesday.

DA Aubele said Kourtney Eutsey has since been moved to the Washington County Jail to be separated from Shipley.

Both women are also accused of abusing their other foster children, including a six-year-old boy, who was admitted to UPMC’s Children’s Hospital for significant malnutrition.

Eutsey and Shipley have separate preliminary hearings scheduled later in the month.

